Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after acquiring an additional 178,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after acquiring an additional 244,271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,797,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $134,379,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,831,000 after acquiring an additional 123,184 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile



Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

