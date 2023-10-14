Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.45. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 309.58%. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

