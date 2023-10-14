Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 98,058.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 555,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,481,000 after buying an additional 555,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $104.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $163.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

