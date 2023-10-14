Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 225.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,056. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.71.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $222.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.43. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Nordson’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

