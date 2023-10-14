Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2,543.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,718 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.79.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,875 shares of company stock valued at $9,810,380. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $317.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.06. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $233.22 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

