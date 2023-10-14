Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $84.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.82.

MS opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.83 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,235 shares of company stock worth $41,384,996 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

