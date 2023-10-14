Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,235 shares of company stock valued at $41,384,996. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.83 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

