Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,005 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $92,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.0 %

MS opened at $77.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.83 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,235 shares of company stock valued at $41,384,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

