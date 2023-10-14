Morris Bawabeh Sells 6,842 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $365,704.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,009,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Morris Bawabeh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

On Friday, October 6th, Morris Bawabeh sold 93,158 shares of Centrus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $5,176,790.06.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LEU opened at $52.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.99. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.24%. Analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEU. B. Riley started coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Centrus Energy

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 116,848 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 627,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 87,191 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.