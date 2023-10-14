Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mustang Bio Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:MBIO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.67. 20,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.91. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Mustang Bio from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 626,995 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 724.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 116,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 42.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Further Reading

