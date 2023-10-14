Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,481,000 after purchasing an additional 567,083 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

