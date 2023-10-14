Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0430 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $26,132.24 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00039470 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00151400 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016206 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003855 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

