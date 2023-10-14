Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rivian Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.66. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $36.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The company’s revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 50.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $883,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,494 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 13.9% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 99,666 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.