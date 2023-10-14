Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

HCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

HCP stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. HashiCorp has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. On average, research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $309,491.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $136,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $868,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,672,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,221,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $309,491.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $136,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,734 shares of company stock worth $8,732,161. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in HashiCorp by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

