Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

Netflix stock opened at $355.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.78 and its 200-day moving average is $393.36. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.