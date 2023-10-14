NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTST. Wolfe Research cut NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised NETSTREIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.83 million, a P/E ratio of 149.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 820.00%.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,320,000 after buying an additional 217,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,262,000 after acquiring an additional 668,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,856,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,054,000 after acquiring an additional 172,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,282,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the period.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.