Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.83.

Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,515,460 shares of company stock valued at $58,563,822 in the last 90 days.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

