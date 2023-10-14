Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.83.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMRA
Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Neumora Therapeutics
In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,515,460 shares of company stock valued at $58,563,822 in the last 90 days.
About Neumora Therapeutics
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neumora Therapeutics
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.