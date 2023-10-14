New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Lowered to $14.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.43.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 127,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 35,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

