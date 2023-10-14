New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,741 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $31,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,569,000 after acquiring an additional 302,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,946 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $128.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.71. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.