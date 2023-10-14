New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Gartner worth $32,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $358.22 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.08 and a 52-week high of $377.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. Gartner’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

