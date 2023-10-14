New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 108,821 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Meta Platforms worth $710,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $314.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.90 and its 200 day moving average is $274.92. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

