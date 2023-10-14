New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $31.06 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of DuPont de Nemours worth $31,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

