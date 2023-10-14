New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $31.83 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,584 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $31,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $245,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 25.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 83.0% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 32,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $285,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $35.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

