New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.25 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,197 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Newmont worth $32,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 1.6 %

NEM opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.