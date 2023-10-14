New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $28,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,477,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,241,000 after purchasing an additional 153,147 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.12%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.