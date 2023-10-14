New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,122 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of DTE Energy worth $23,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $97.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.56. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $122.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

