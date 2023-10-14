New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $32,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CoStar Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

CSGP stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

