New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 18,255 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $23,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ETR opened at $93.54 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $100.16.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

