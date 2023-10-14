New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,843 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Albemarle worth $30,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 532,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 328.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 505,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $163.38 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.00 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.44 and a 200 day moving average of $199.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.