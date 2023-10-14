New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 65,079 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 406,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $30,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,125,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

