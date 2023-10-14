New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,615 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $32,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $247.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.96 and a 200-day moving average of $223.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

