New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,715 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $32,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $385.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.59.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,271.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

