New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,074 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $23,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

