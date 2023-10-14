New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,690 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 473,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $29,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,703,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,136,000 after acquiring an additional 610,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.91.

ONEOK Company Profile



ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

