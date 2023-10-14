Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Update

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 536,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newegg Commerce by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

Newegg Commerce stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Newegg Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

