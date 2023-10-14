Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 258.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth $3,458,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $925,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $1,807,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $11,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

