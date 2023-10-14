NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Insider Jonathan Shellabear Purchases 38,555 Shares

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Shellabear bought 38,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$14,843.68 ($9,515.18).
Jonathan Shellabear also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 21st, Jonathan Shellabear bought 41,445 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$16,163.55 ($10,361.25).
- On Thursday, August 17th, Jonathan Shellabear bought 150,000 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$62,400.00 ($40,000.00).
NICO Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 23.94.
NICO Resources Company Profile
NICO Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Australia. It owns a 100% interest in the Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt project and Claude Hills project located in Western Australia. NICO Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.
