NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.91. 8,784,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,286,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.28. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.