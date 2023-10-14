NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Reduced by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

