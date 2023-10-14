Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 1,079 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.9% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $147.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

