Northeast Investment Management Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after acquiring an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

NYSE:TSM opened at $90.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

