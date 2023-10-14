Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

