Northeast Investment Management Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $133.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average is $120.74.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

