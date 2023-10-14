Northeast Investment Management Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $298,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $549.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.90 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $566.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.56. The firm has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.