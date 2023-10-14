Northeast Investment Management Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.94. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

