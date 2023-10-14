Northeast Investment Management Sells 145 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.29.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $426.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.81 and a 1 year high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

