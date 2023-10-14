Northeast Investment Management Sells 5,000 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

NYSE SYY opened at $63.26 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

