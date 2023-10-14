Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Northland Power Price Performance

NPI stock traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.67. 575,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,929. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$21.03 and a 12-month high of C$41.60.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). Northland Power had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of C$471.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.2941874 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NPI shares. CSFB reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$34.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their target price on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Desjardins cut their price target on Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northland Power

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.