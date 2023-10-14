Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
Northland Power Trading Down 1.5 %
TSE NPI opened at C$21.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.62. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$21.03 and a 52 week high of C$41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82. The stock has a market cap of C$5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.40.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$471.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.15 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.2941874 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NPI
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.