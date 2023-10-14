Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Northland Power Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE NPI opened at C$21.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.62. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$21.03 and a 52 week high of C$41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82. The stock has a market cap of C$5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$471.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.15 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.2941874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NPI shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NPI

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.