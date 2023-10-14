Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Bought by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.32% of Northrim BanCorp worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,722 shares in the company, valued at $151,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRIM

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NRIM opened at $40.25 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $227.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.42). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

(Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.